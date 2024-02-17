The Prime Minister confirms the release of “Thaksin” tomorrow, without specifying the time.



On.6 /, The Prime Minister confirms the release of “Thaksin” on 18 Feb. The time does not go into details. Everything is according to the law. Will they meet each other or not? View as appropriate Honor all former prime ministers. Have you not yet thought about setting up a working group or not? You have to ask him. Don’t dare to intrude. Because I’m still sick.

Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Interview before traveling to Nakhon Phanom Province Sakon Nakhon and Udon Thani Between 17-19 February, the process of releasing Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra, former prime minister, was reached. Those who received a suspended sentence said they understood that they would be released on February 18th. They believed that everything was in accordance with the justice process, the Department of Corrections and the Police Hospital. As for Pol. Col. Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice Are there any special steps being reported? It is as said in the news. Everything is in accordance with the law.

or whether the release will be during the night or not, the Prime Minister said, “I don’t know at all. I don’t know, but it’s the 18th. I don’t know. I’m not sure about the law. The 18th is the 18th. I’m not sure. There was no discussion. Didn’t go into details. I believe everything is in accordance with the law.’

When asked whether the Prime Minister would have the opportunity to meet Mr. Thaksin or not after his release, Mr. Settha said that he would have to see what was appropriate. The part that asked whether I was going to ask for any advice or not. He believes that as Prime Minister He honors all former prime ministers.

‘If there is a chance to meet at work Or if there is a matter or if it is necessary that the Prime Minister In the past, there was special expertise in that matter. I believe that I am not shy about asking for advice. That day I met General Prayut Chan-o-cha, the former prime minister, and we talked for hours. There were many matters that he gave advice on,’ Mr. Settha said.

st asking for advice. or set up a working group. The Prime Minister said, ‘We haven’t thought that far ahead. I still don’t know if you want to do that or not. To speak intrusively like that is not correct. I believe he passed away many years ago. There’s probably something I want to do. You yourself are not well. You have to look at the appropriateness’.

Source: Thai News Agency