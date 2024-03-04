The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment joins in inspecting boundary lines throughout the country. Overlapping areas send One Map to decide



House, The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment breaks up the war with the Ministry of Agriculture. Permanent secretaries of both ministries discussed jointly along with the Director-General of the National Parks Department and secretary of ALRO Agree to compare the legal maps of each agency. Find a resolution on the boundary lines in 1 month if any overlap is found. It will be presented to the One Map sub-committee for decision.

Mr. Chatuporn Buruspat, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment) and Mr. Prayoon Insakul, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, discussed together to end conflicts between agencies regarding the boundary lines of government land that each agency is responsible for. According to the orders of the Prime Minister With Mr. Atthaphon Charoenchansa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Mr. Winaroj Sapsongsuk, Secretary-G

eneral of the Agricultural Land Reform Office (ALRO), representatives of the Forestry Department. Representatives of the Office of the National Land Policy Commission (NCTC), including Mr. Chaiwat Limlikit Aksorn The Director of the National Park Office also attended the meeting.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Said that the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is responsible for taking care of forest and marine areas. including wild animals While the Ministry of Agriculture Taking care of the people’s arable land requires discussion to ensure that future collaboration is most effective for all sectors. Both agencies agreed that Forest or green areas must be increased according to government policy. In the connecting area of ??the boundary or corridor, which the National Park Department Want to preserve areas in the national park to take care of wildlife. Asked for cooperation from ALRO. Land use is not allowed.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agricul

ture said that disputes regarding land reform boundaries with protected forests and national reserved forests must be expedited. By proposing to the NBTC. Accelerate the improvement of integrated state land boundary maps, scale 1: 4000 (One Map), in areas that have previous problems, such as Khao Yai National Park Nakhon Ratchasima and Prachinburi Provinces Khao Laem Ya-Mu Koh Samet National Park, Rayong Province, NBTC agrees to reach a resolution within 2 months. When the One Map sub-committee has reached a resolution, it will be presented to the National Land Policy Committee (NBTC). It was resolved that both ministries will proceed according to the One Map decided by the NCPO.

In addition, the Inspector General of the Ministry of Agriculture was assigned. Check the issuance of ALRO. 4-01 all over the country that Has there been any illegal or illegal activity? If found, will there be punishment?

Director-General of the National Parks Department said that the National Parks Department and the ALRO will br

ing the legal maps of each agency to compare the boundary lines of the protected forest area and the land reform area, with a deadline of one month from now to be clearly determined. You can say that Where are the correct boundaries? Areas where the boundary lines do not match We will discuss together to find a solution. If it is an overlapping area It must be submitted to the One Map Subcommittee for review and decision within a 2-month time frame.

Secretary General of ALRO Said that he has sent a letter to the governors of every province in his capacity as the chairman of the Provincial Land Reform Committee (CDC) to appoint a working group to consider the boundaries of land allocation for farmers in the case of land that has never been allocated to them. Any person under the law on agricultural land reform There are 9 government agencies including: Representatives of the National Parks Department, Forestry Department, Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, etc., to jointly consider and inspect the bo

undaries of the area for which the Provincial Land Reform Office will issue a letter granting permission for use in the land reform area or issuing an ALRO. . 4-01 whether it overlaps or encroaches on land boundaries which are under the responsibility of each agency or not. From now on, the issuance of ALRO. 4-01 In new plots, aerial photography must always be considered. It is not an area with forest conditions. According to the policy of Captain Thammanat Phromphao, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, to maintain the forest at the boundary of the land reform area with protected forests and national reserved forests. It was created as a community forest. As for ALRO 4-01, which the Provincial Land Reform Office has already issued, ALRO, the central government always monitors and inspects it if it is found that it does not comply with the regulations. Disciplinary action must be taken against the officials involved.

Director of the National Park Office stated that previously Do not accept the indicatio

n of the boundary of the Military Survey Department which states that The disputed area is not within Khao Yai National Park. But it is a land reform area. because it was seen that It has not yet been approved by the One Map subcommittee and must be approved by the NCTC. Follow the steps as well. But today the two agencies discussed ways to work together to ensure correctness in the management of government land and the benefit of the nation, and they were satisfied, especially the issue of the boundaries of the boundaries that will be used as corridors for caring for animals. Forests that the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Proposed, if all agencies agree and proceed as follows It will also increase the forest area of ??the country.

Source: Thai News Agency