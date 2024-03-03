Surrendered! Hot-headed young man shoots car into pieces Claiming to have shot the wrong vehicle



Chonburi, A hot-headed young man shoots a riddled car. He surrendered himself to the police. Ready to apologize to the victims Claimed to have misunderstood that it was the same car that clipped his own car. agree to pay damages

In the case of a criminal using a firearm to shoot a villager’s car, it was damaged inside Soi Map Song-Nong Yai 10, Village No. 6, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province, until the bronze-colored pickup truck Hit by a gun of unknown size. One shot was fired into the rear of the pickup truck, causing a hole in the rear tire and one shot at the right rear tire, causing a puncture. As for the cause, it was just a misunderstanding and the wrong vehicle was shot. The incident occurred around 12:00 noon on March 1. Recently, Mr. Supakrit or Max, aged 33 years, traveled to surrender himself to Pol. Col. Thawee Kutthaeng, superintendent of Nong Prue Police Station. Along with the seized items were a revolver-type weapon (with registration) FORJAS TAURUS, black, size

38, 3 used cartridge casings from a size 38 revolver, and the motorcycle used to drive the incident.

As for Miss Saibua, 50 years old, the owner of the pickup truck that was shot, said that the perpetrator contacted her to apologize. and agree to mediate and compensate for all damages He also admitted that he shot at the wrong car. Same car color That day there was a sudden burst of emotion. Angry that a pickup truck crashed into his motorcycle. Initially, the police took Mr. Suphakrit Investigators were sent to prosecute on 3 charges: 1. Loss of property. 2. Carrying firearms and ammunition on public roads without reasonable cause and 3. Shooting guns in public places .

Source: Thai News Agency