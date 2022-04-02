SOEs must enforce strict health protocols during Eid homecoming

Jakarta State-owned Enterprises (SOEs) relevant to transportation services must enforce strict health protocols while ensuring the best services for travellers during the Eid homecoming period this year, House of Representatives legislator Amin Ak stated.

“State-owned enterprises that serve the public during the homecoming period must enforce strict health protocols at the departure hall, during travel, in the rest area, as well as in ports and airports,” Amin noted in his statement here on Saturday.

The Commission VI legislator remarked that health protocols are essential to prevent COVID-19 infection during the homecoming period.

Amin also urged state-owned enterprises to observe BNPB Head Circular No. 11 of 2022 that rescinded the COVID-19 test certificate as prerequisite for travel.

“We must not burden the travellers,” Amin stated.

The government must not restrict travel only for travellers that have received their booster vaccine dose, as health protocol enforcement is more essential, he opined.

The government could also set up booster vaccine points at several locations to cater to travellers looking to get vaccinated before continuing their journey during the homecoming period, the legislator added.

“I urge the government to instruct state-owned enterprises in the transportation and healthcare industries to prepare sufficient vaccine doses to ensure that all travellers, who had not yet completed their vaccination, receive their vaccine,” Amin remarked.

Earlier, Health Minister’s spokesperson, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, stated that the booster vaccine is essential for travellers during the 2022 Eid homecoming period to shield themselves from COVID-19 during their travel.

“Increasing public mobility means increasing the potential of COVID-19 infection. Hence, a booster vaccine is essential to help reduce the severity of symptoms if we are infected by COVID-19,” Tarmizi noted.

Moreover, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, at a press conference on Thursday (Mar 31), stated that the ministry was ready to prepare vaccination points at airports, ports, train stations, and bus terminals to cater to residents travelling during the homecoming period.

The ministry will coordinate with relevant parties in the upcoming weeks, and a simulation will also be conducted to assess readiness in catering to travellers.

According to the ministry’s data, some 79 million Indonesians are expected to return to their hometowns during the Eid homecoming period, he added.

Source: Antara News