Rafael and Curesponse to Collaborate on Precision Oncology Platform

Featured Image for Curesponse

HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curesponse (www.curesponse.com) and Rafael (https://www.rafael.co.il/) to collaborate on integrating Artificial Intelligence capabilities in precision oncology platform.

This collaboration combines Rafael’s vast array of combat-proven AI and Machine Learning capabilities with Curesponse’s cutting-edge, personalized oncology technologies in the fields of Drug Response, the Tumor Microenvironment (TME), and Molecular Biology to bring a unique, accurate and combined Genomic-Functional drug sensitivity platform to cancer patients.

Currently, predictions of the success of cancer treatment are based on cancer cells alone (genomic and 2D chemo sensitivity assays). However, Tumor-Microenvironment interactions and cancer tissue architecture can identify additional drug resistance in cases where tumor cells are “rescued” or protected by surrounding tissue and bacteria.

For over a decade, a scientific team at Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Sciences has published significant research in leading scientific journals on tumor microenvironment interactions. These findings led to the development of the cResponse platform, designed to provide critical and actionable information for clinicians and patients.

CURESPONSE is a cancer precision medicine company whose platform, cResponse, accurately and timely predicts a patient’s response to cancer treatment. cResponse allows for rapid genomic sequencing combined with a 3D functional assay which preserves the Tumor Microenvironment. Results are empirical, based on the actual response of the tumor tissue, rather than statistical probabilities provided by genomics and bioinformatics.

For over 70 years, RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd has pioneered advances in defense, cyber, and security solutions for air, land, sea, and space. Rafael’s innovations are based on extensive operational experience and understanding of evolving combat requirements. It enables the rapid development of effective solutions for complex battlespace challenges.

“By collaborating with Curesponse, Rafael further enhances its dedication to global industrial cooperation programs. It provides another example for how Rafael’s cutting-edge technologies and advanced AI capabilities are paving the way for breakthroughs across various realms, from military defense to the civilian sector and from ensuring security to the State of Israel to benefitting society at large.”

Dr. Judith Hocherman-Frommer, Executive Vice President for Research and Development, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

“We are very pleased to work with Rafael, being supported by their world-leading AI capabilities and therein being able to implement the most sophisticated AI tools available today in our drug sensitivity platform. The collaboration with Rafael will assist in further improving personalized oncology which already helps cancer patients get the most efficacious drug for their disease.”

Guy Neev, CEO, Curesponse

For additional information and to coordinate interviews, please contact:

Guy Neev, CEO, Curesponse: Guy@curesponse.tech

Daniel Tsemach, International Media Manager, Rafael Adv. Defense Systems: DANIELT5@rafael.co.il

Related Images

Image 1

Image 2

Image 3

Image 4

Image 5

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment