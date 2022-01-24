PUPR Ministry to use 3D printing for special house construction

The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) would start to apply 3D printing technology in the construction of special houses with digital method in 2022.

“In 2021 the ministry and related partners have tested the 3D printing application in the construction of landed house in Yogyakarta. In 2022, we will apply 3D printing in the construction of special houses,” The Director-General of Housing at the ministry Iwan Suprijanto said in a statement received here, Sunday.

The ministry would also encourage the development of creative financing schemes, human resource development, completion of special tasks, and support for disaster mitigation, rehabilitation, and reconstruction, Suprijanto added.

The Directorate General of Housing has planned to build 51,340 flats, 10,000 special houses, 813,660 self-subsistent houses, and 262,345 units of Public Infrastructure, Facilities, and Utilities (PSU) for the infrastructure development program in 2020-2024.

Special houses program is the construction of houses for refugees or victims of natural disaster; teacher, medical workers and other officials in border and remote areas; and relocation of residents impacted by the government’s projects.

The PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono had earlier said that he would make breakthroughs in accelerating infrastructure development to support the Industry 4.0.

The ministry continues to support the Industry 4.0 which is marked by the development of information and communication technology to achieve high efficiency and better product quality. Including in the field of construction services, namely through 3D Printing technology for house construction and providing added value for infrastructure development, Hadimuljono said.

He emphasized that the use of technology must provide added value for the implementation of infrastructure development, not just following a momentary trend.

The Industry 4.0 is only an instrument to achieve infrastructure goals, with the help of reliable and qualified Human Resources, he said.

Source: Antara News