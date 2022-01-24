Two workers test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at Juanda Airport

Two Indonesian migrant workers tested positive for COVID-19 based on the result of PCR swab test conducted upon arrival at Juanda Surabaya Airport in Sidoarjo, East Java, on Saturday.

The two are among 129 Indonesian migrant workers who arrived at the airport by Malaysian Airlines.

“I along with Chief of the (East Java) Provincial Police directly monitored the COVID-19 screening process, starting from the airport to quarantine place at Sukolilo Hajj Dormitory in Surabaya,” Chief of the Brawijaya Regional Military Command V Major General Nurcahyanto said in a written statement received in Surabaya on Sunday.

The two migrant workers who tested positive for COVID-19 were later taken to dr Soetomo General Hospital in Surabaya, he said.

A team of doctors at the hospital was still studying profoundly the variant of COVID-19 infecting the two migrant workers, he said.

“Until yesterday the COVID-19 (infecting them) is ordinary variant. However, the team of doctors are still conducting an in-depth study to see if it is new variant, Omicron,” he said.

Meanwhile, the other Indonesian migrant workers who tested negative for COVID-19 are currently undergoing seven-day quarantine at Sukolilo Hajj Dormitory

Nurcahyanto said the health authority will conduct PCR swab test on the migrant workers at the hajj dormitory on the sixth day of quarantine.

The migrant workers who test negative for COVID-19 based on the PCR test will be allowed to return home on the seventh day. Meanwhile, the migrant workers who test positive for COVID-19 will be referred to dr Soetomo General Hospital for further examination., he said.

For the first time in the past four months, the Juanda Airport operates international arrival terminal. Over the period of four months only Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Banten and Sam Ratulangi Airport in North Sulawesi operated international arrival terminal in order to curb COVID-19 transmission.

Juanda Airport’s international arrival airport has gradually been operated since early this year merely to serve returning migrant workers who have been so far served at Soekarno-Hatta Airport and Sam Ratulangi Airport.

Source: Antara News