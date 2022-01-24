Police chief lauds Muhammadiyah’s contribution to health sector

Chief of the Indonesian Police General Listyo Sigit Prabowo has praised Muhammadiyah Islamic organization for its continued contributions to the country’s health sector, including the development of hospitals.

“Muhammadiyah is one of the largest mass organizations in Indonesia that pay great attention to activities for the benefit of mankind,” he said in a written statement released on Sunday.

Since it was founded in 1923, Muhammadiyah has organized nearly 115 activities in the health sector. The groundbreaking for the construction of South Bandung Muhammadiyah Hospital (RS MBS) in Bandung district, West Java, on Sunday was the 116th of its activities, he said.

He said the National Police, ministries, non-ministerial government institutions and other stakeholders are ready to fully support all of Muhammadiyah’s programs to serve the interest of the people at large.

“We, the National Police, and all ministries, non-ministerial government institutions and elements of the community continue to support the efforts and hard work of Muhammadiyah central executive board to continue to contribute to the public health sector, the health sector and the public education sector,”he said.

He expressed the hope that Muhammadiyah will always stay at the forefront to assist the government in creating excellent human resources and intellectualizing the younger generation to have competency in all fields.

He further praised Muhammadiyah for its contribution to and active role in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia, along with the government, the Indonesian police and military.

“Äs we know Muhammadiyah has set up Muhammadiyah COVID-19 Command Center or MCCC. This MCCC has contributed to implementing health protocols and treating sick people,” he said.

Source: Antara News