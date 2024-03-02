Prime Minister flies Roi Et-Kalasin Follow the water situation – listen to problemsNA Chairman works with Khanh Hoa’s Party Committee

Military Airport, Fit without stopping, “Seththa” flies Roi Et-Kalasin. Follow the water situation – listen to problems in the area Ready to meet the people

Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Departure by AIRBUS ACJ320 aircraft from Military Airport 2, Wing 6, Don Mueang (B.6) to inspect Roi Et and Kalasin provinces, with Mrs. Monporn Charoensri, Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Chatuporn Buruspat, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. and the group together with

At the first point at 9:45 a.m., the Prime Minister inspects water management in the area. at the Chi Klang water delivery and maintenance project, Chiang Khwan District, Roi Et Province, then traveled to Kalasin Province to follow up on solving flood and drought problems at the Kut Khaen Electric Water Pumping Station, Kamalasai District, Kalasin Province, later at 10:30 a.m. The Prime Minister inspects and monitors the solution to the collapse of the Chi River barrier. At the area of

the temporary barrier to the Chi River, km 2+300, Ban Non Daeng, Khong Chai District, Kalasin Province.

Before the afternoon at 1:00 p.m., the Prime Minister discussed developing the area into a landmark. and a stopping point for Kalasin Province at Bueng Aram, Yang Talat District. Then at 2:00 p.m. the Prime Minister met to discuss issues and development plans for Kalasin Province. at Kalasin City Hall After that at 3:40 p.m., discussion of water management issues for storage and use at the Huai Sompoi Reservoir construction site. Kuchinarai District, Kalasin Province, before going to meet the people at Laem Phayom, Bueng Phon Thong, Phon Thong District and returning to Bangkok at 6:45 p.m.

Source: Thai News Agency

Khanh Hoa: National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a working session with representatives of the Party Committee of the south-central province of Khanh Hoa on March 2, as part of his working trip to the locality.

The top legislator praised the provincial Party Committee, authorities, and people for their efforts to overcome difficulties and challenges, and comprehensively implement the building of Party and political system, the socio-economic development with positive results.

Agreeing with orientations and tasks set by local authorities for 2024 and subsequent years, Hue emphasised that developing Khanh Hoa into a centrally-run city, a regional connection centre, and a major gate to the East Sea, of the Central Highlands and the south-central coastal region is an important political task with multifaceted significance for the Party Committee, authorities, and people of Khanh Hoa, and the whole country.

He urged the locality to concentrate efforts on effectively implementing several key tasks, inclu

ding maintaining a double-digit growth, possibly overfulfilling the set target through implementing specific programmes and plans.

The locality needs to pay attention to developing coastal areas in a breakthrough direction, aiming for both rapid and sustainable growth; and accelerating its new-style rural building programme, focusing on developing Khanh Son and Khanh Vinh districts into ecological mountainous towns by 2030, the official said.

Apart from developing green economy and tourism, Khanh Hoa must also pay heed to developing industrial infrastructure facilities, and industrial clusters, logistics centres, seaports, and digital infrastructure to develop high-quality service sectors, thus creating jobs and increase incomes for locals, and improve the locality’s production capacity, Hue stressed.

The province must to well perform administrative reforms, especially improving the investment and business environment; speed up digital transformation; and mobilise and utilise all resources to develop the t

hree key momentum areas of Van Phong Bay area, Nha Trang city and Cam Ranh Bay area, and and four economic corridors of the North-South economic corridor, the East-West economic corridor, the Nha Trang – Dien Khanh – Khanh Vinh economic corridor, and the Cam Ranh – Cam Lam – Khanh Son economic corridor, to create breakthroughs, he added./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency