PM urges action against sand shortage for Mekong Delta infrastructure projects



Hanoi: In a written response to a lawmaker’s inquiry on March 1, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh directed ministries, agencies, and localities to address challenges hindering the timely supply of materials, particularly sand, for infrastructure projects in the Mekong Delta.

Acknowledging the limitations of completely replacing natural sand with artificial alternatives, he highlighted the high costs associated with large-scale rock quarrying and establishing production lines to meet the demand.

Therefore, it is preferable to prioritise artificial sand as a substitute for natural sand in specific projects in certain items with relatively low consumption, such as asphalt concrete and cement concrete production, he said.

To address the immediate sand shortage in the Mekong Delta, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) has launched a pilot project using sea sand as a substitute for river sand on a small scale. In the coming time, it should be tested on a larger scale under stricter design standards and in different env

ironment conditions to fully evaluate the long-term viability of this approach, he added.

The PM also further highlighted efforts by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to manage available resources and explore sustainable solutions.

Looking ahead to future infrastructure investments in the Mekong Delta, the PM instructed the MoT to conduct a comprehensive study on developing sustainable transportation solutions for the region. This study should also include proposals to secure reliable sources of filling materials for project implementation./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency