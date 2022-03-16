Philips expands its Cybersecurity Services portfolio for healthcare providers

March 16, 2022

Integration of SecureLink critical access management technology with Philips Remote Services framework provides advanced security for remote technical and clinical support

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Orlando, Florida, USA – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the expansion of its medical device cybersecurity services portfolio at HIMSS22 . Philips is introducing Secure Remote Access Management Service [1], leveraging the broad set of security capabilities enabled by the integration of SecureLink’s critical access management and governance technology with Philips Remote Services ’ secure connectivity framework for technical and clinical support. The services provide benefits for healthcare providers including increased uptime, clinical performance, and advanced security to help protect access to their clinical solutions and medical devices.

“We are continuously expanding the foundation of Philips Cybersecurity Services and this type of integration is a strong complement to our offering, giving our customers more options for building robust cybersecurity programs,” said Gal Gnainsky, Head of Security at Philips. “As healthcare providers’ cybersecurity requirements continue to increase, partnering with SecureLink highlights Philips’ focus on offering best-in-class solutions to provide more secure access management and protect health networks down to granular device level.”

Philips Remote Services: a key enabler of digital transformation in healthcare

Remote services have become an essential component of the digital transformation of healthcare. Philips’ portfolio of remote services is utilized to monitor key performance parameters for many clinical systems and devices on a continuous basis and alert customers of potential issues and rectify them, often remotely, before they result in system or device failures that interrupt patient care. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they played an important role in helping to keep hospitals operational at a time when on-site maintenance was logistically difficult. Applying artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to the acquired data, they are also important to support the goals of zero system downtime, increased efficiency, and seamless uninterrupted workflows.

Secure access to combat increasing cyber threats in healthcare

By integrating with SecureLink’s vendor privileged access management and governance capabilities, the Philips Remote Services portfolio now provides additional capabilities, offering a uniform level of security, visibility, traceability, and audit capability needed for critical access management and data security. SecureLink’s solutions allow customers to manage privileged access sessions with rich audit logging, limiting access to relevant devices and systems and granting only ‘need to know’ permissions required to monitor or maintain them.

“SecureLink is the industry leader in critical access management, empowering organizations to secure access to their most valuable assets, including networks, systems, and data. By partnering with Philips we are extending the web of security offered by our critical access management technology across their customer base and the healthcare ecosystem at large,” said Joel Burleson Davis, Chief Technology Officer of SecureLink. “With cybercrime in healthcare at an all-time high [2], partnerships like that between SecureLink and Philips are essential to protecting healthcare systems, data and patients from today’s increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.”

Security by design

The Philips Cybersecurity Services portfolio comprises an end-to-end suite of technologies and services to safeguard customers’ medical systems, devices, and related software regardless of vendor, helping empower the digital transformation in healthcare. The company’s approach to cybersecurity is characterized by end-to-end ‘Security by Design’ principles that focus on security during product design, development, testing, and deployment right through to in-use performance monitoring, system updates, and incident response management. Philips also contributes to the development of national and international cybersecurity standards for medical devices, and its Cybersecurity Services portfolio aligns with global cybersecurity best practices and standards. The Philips Remote Services operating environment implements security controls that meet the internationally recognized ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management Systems standard.

[1] Philips Secure Remote Access Management Service will be available for selected Philips Remote Service enabled systems in the USA and Canada from Q3 2022. Philips will continue to expand Secure Remote Access Management Service to support more systems and remote service solutions.

[2] https://cybersecurity. criticalinsight.com/2021_H2_ HealthcareDataBreachReport

