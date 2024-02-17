“Pae Thong Than” posted that his grandchild wrote a welcome card. “Grandpa Thaksin”


Bangkok, “Pae Thong Than” posts a clip of a grandchild writing a welcome card. Thaksin’s grandfather returns home

Ms. Pae Thongthan Shinawatra, Pheu Thai Party leader Post an IG story It is a picture of children and grandchildren. Who are helping to write a large card waiting to welcome the grandfather, Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra, with some of the messages stating “Welcome home grandpa”, “We’ve been waitting for this for so so”, where each grandchild has written their name. people in the card as well as Miss Pinthongtha Shinawatra posted the same clip.

Source: Thai News Agency

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
February 2024
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
26272829  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright ©2024. indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.