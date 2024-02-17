“Pae Thong Than” posted that his grandchild wrote a welcome card. “Grandpa Thaksin”



Bangkok, “Pae Thong Than” posts a clip of a grandchild writing a welcome card. Thaksin’s grandfather returns home

Ms. Pae Thongthan Shinawatra, Pheu Thai Party leader Post an IG story It is a picture of children and grandchildren. Who are helping to write a large card waiting to welcome the grandfather, Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra, with some of the messages stating “Welcome home grandpa”, “We’ve been waitting for this for so so”, where each grandchild has written their name. people in the card as well as Miss Pinthongtha Shinawatra posted the same clip.

Source: Thai News Agency