Owler Adds Contact Data to Its Sales Intelligence Solution, Owler Max

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Owler, a Meltwater offering and the world’s most comprehensive community-powered business data and intelligence platform, today has launched a new feature to its sales intelligence solution Owler Max – Contact Data. This feature will provide its subscribers with direct access to reliable contact information of decision-makers of North American companies, making their prospecting journey more seamless and effective.

With over 15 million companies in its database, Owler has been a go-to resource for sales teams to gather insights on companies, their competitors, funding, and leadership changes. Now with Contact Data, sales teams can easily uncover direct phone numbers, email addresses, and LinkedIn profiles of key contacts within an organization in a matter of seconds.

The new feature has been launched in response to the growing demand of sales teams who are constantly looking for ways to enhance their outreach efforts. Owler’s Contact Data feature has been designed to help sales teams save time and optimize their sales process by providing them with the necessary contact details of the decision-makers they are targeting.

Tim Harsch, CEO of Owler said, ‘We are very excited to introduce Contact Data into our Owler Max tool, This is a powerful way to get in touch with potential customers and partners. Our goal has always been to make it easier for companies to grow and succeed, and this new addition to our platform will help our users do just that.”

This latest addition to Owler Max’s suite of tools is also an indication of the company’s continued commitment to innovation and providing our subscribers with the most cutting-edge tools and resources available. Owler Max, with the new Contact Data feature, is poised to become an even more essential tool for businesses looking to expand their reach and boost sales.

Founded in 2011 and acquired by Meltwater in 2021, Owler is the largest crowdsourced company data provider. Owler datasets are proprietary and sourced first-hand, powered by a community of over 5 million global business professionals representing an active business community. Owler Max’s fresh, accurate and exclusive data, not found on any competitor platforms, eliminates time-consuming additional research.

To learn more about Owler Max or schedule a demo, please visit https://corp.owler.com/ owlermax .

About Owler

Owler, a Meltwater offering, is the world’s largest community-driven business information and insights platform. Owler provides exclusive firmographic and competitive data on over 15 million private and public businesses, curated from a community of 5 million business professionals. Owler helps professionals outsmart their competition with actionable insights and real-time alerts about the companies that matter to them. To learn more, visit corp.owler.com, call the US number at 1-650-242-9253, or email support at support@owler.com.

