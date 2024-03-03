Not turning over “Theparat”, the new EGAT Governor.



Bangkok,, The Cabinet (Cabinet) today (3 Mar. 2024) passed a resolution approving the resolution of Mr. Peeraphan Saleerathaviphak, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy. Propose the appointment of Mr. Debarat Theppitak as the new Governor of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) (the 16th person) to replace Mr. Bunyanit Wongrakmit, the Governor of EGAT whose term has expired. Gone on 21 Aug. 2023

Mr. Kritsada Chinavicharana, Deputy Finance Minister, revealed after the Cabinet meeting that today’s special Cabinet meeting (Cabinet) resolved to approve the appointment of Mr. Theparat. Deputy Governor of the Governor’s Office Working at Electricity Generating Public Company Limited or EGCO in the position of Managing Director. Serves as Governor of EGAT.

Mr. Theparat, the 16th Governor of EGAT, was born on July 31, 1965, is currently 58 years old, graduated with a

bachelor’s degree. engineering Mechanical Engineering Chiang Mai University and Master of Engineering in Electricity Indu

stry Management and Technology, University of Strathclyde, United Kingdom. Passed training in many important courses such as the Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School, USA, the National Defense Course. from the National Defense College, Senior Executive Program from Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration Executive course in energy science from the Energy Science Institute Inspirational Leadership Course for Senior Executives From King Prajadhipok’s Institute

In terms of work history, 2017-2018 held the position of Assistant Governor for Renewable Energy and New Energy, 2018-2020 held the position of Deputy Governor for Power Plant Development and Renewable Energy, and 2020-present. Serves as Deputy Governor of the Governor’s Office Worked at Electricity Generating Public Company Limited in the position of Managing Director.

As for the appointment of a new EGAT Governor, it is a matter that has been pending since the government. Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha and has not yet been able

to present it to the Cabinet meeting to approve the appointment. Even though the matter has been considered by the EGAT Board and submitted to the Cabinet for approval. But the Election Commission (EC) voted not to approve. In addition, when there was a new government, the old EGAT board resigned in accordance with the new law regarding state enterprise boards, which had to announce the selection of a new board, which took more than 4 months. When the Cabinet approved the new board, a list of names was proposed. EGAT Governor to the Cabinet meeting today.

Source: Thai News Agency