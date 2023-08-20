Malaysia aims to serve 3.2 million Muslim tourists in 2023

Malaysia is targeting 3.2 million Muslim tourist arrivals in 2023 against the 2.1 million last year, said the country’s Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan.

The number is equivalent to 20% of the 16 million foreign tourists targeted this year, Akbar Khan told reporters after the launch of the 2023 Islamic Tourism Month in Ipoh city of the northwestern state of Perak on August 18.

This is proof of the successful collaboration among businesses operating in the travel industry, which is in line with the main strategy under the National Tourism Policy 2020 – 2030 of Indonesia, he stated.

The Islamic Tourism Month has great potential to be an important event for Malaysia to attract Muslim tourists from the region and beyond, the official said.

Lasting from August 21 to September 17, the Islamic Tourism Month will include tours of mosques across Malaysia and special activities for the public.

In recent years, the country has obtained important achievements in Muslim-friendly tourism, including its recognition as the best Muslim-friendly destination and the best Muslim women-friendly destination./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency