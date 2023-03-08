Libraries still need more reading collections: National Library

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Libraries are still facing deficits in their reading collections, Chief Secretary of the National LibraryOfy Sofiana said here on Wednesday.”Libraries in the central and regional governments face three challenges such as book shortages, nonoptimal services, and insufficient library personnel,” she added.

library has the duty and responsibility to provide reading collections based on a community’s needs, especially in regions, and promote books containing local knowledge that are written and produced regionally, she said.

“Of course, (one way to ensure local books provision) is by involving all components of society such as teachers, researchers, lecturers, and experts in the respective regions,” she added.

Library services need to be satisfactory in order to increase literacy. With better literacy, people and their respective regions will be more motivated to develop their potential and become productive, she explained.

“Therefore, it is our duty to educate and build a productive society,” Sofiana remarked.

She said that various efforts need to be made regarding the lack of library personnel by all parties, especially the provincial, district, and city governments, by prioritizing proposing the positions of library personnel in their region.

She said her side is committed to overcoming the issues, including through the library transformation program based on social inclusion, to contribute to poverty alleviation efforts.

Through the library transformation based on social inclusion program, easier access to knowledge can be ensured to grow people’s skills and develop innovation.

Easing access to resources through cooperation or partnership can help shift people’s lazy mindset, thus creating a literate and productive society, she said.

She expressed the hope that the “2023 Library National Coordination Meeting” will generate motivation, ideas, and inputs on the development of libraries across Indonesia for realizing quality human resources and an Advanced Indonesia.

Source: Antara News Agency