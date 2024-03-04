Let the Bangkok Community Fund be a true source of funds for the community.



Ibis Styles Hotel Bangkok, “Puangphet” gives Secretary Suphaporn a dusting of 960 Bangkok City Community Funds according to the BUD concept, targeting funding sources for the real community.

Mrs. Puangpetch Chunlaid, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, assigned Mrs. Supaporn Kongwutthipanya, Secretary to the Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office. As chairman of the working group to promote and support the operations of the Village and Urban Community Fund in the Bangkok area Chaired the opening meeting to practice monitoring and reporting on the performance of village and urban funds in the Bangkok area. District group level, with Mr. Sowat Yookongdee, Assistant Director of the Village and Urban Community Fund Office. Including members of the fund participating

Mrs. Supaporn said that the meeting discussed developing the operations of the Urban Community Fund in the Bangkok area. Including exchanging guidelines to drive the implementation of various projects with a workshop to learn about p

roblems and obstacles from operations. In the past, it was found that there were many funds. where operations are interrupted No results reported and without any concrete results This meeting Therefore, it is part of the plan to revive the operations of the scholarship. to return to operating efficiently and can help people in the area according to the objectives of establishing the Village and Urban Community Fund.

‘National Village and Urban Community Fund It is considered a source of low interest funds. For people to use to build careers and generate income. It has been operating for more than 20 years since the era of its founding by Pol. Lt. Col. Thaksin Shinawatra, former prime minister. Continued into the era of Miss Yingluck Shinawatra, former Prime Minister Until now, in the era of Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. We still maintain the intent of the fund. in helping people at the community level to have a better quality of life Be able to rely on yourself with the budget

supported by the fund. For the Bangkok Community Fund, over the past 10 years, it has been found that there has been a lack of continuous monitoring. As a result, no clear operational information is known. Mrs. Puangpetch Chunlaid, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office. As a supervisor therefore ordered immediate improvement and restoration of work. Therefore, this is the source of today’s follow-up,’ Mrs. Supaporn said.

Mrs. Supaporn also said that There will be a modernization of the image of urban community funds in the Bangkok area, which currently have 960 funds. It fits into the development context of the way of life of the people of Bangkok. It will provide opportunities for the new generation to participate in the development and implementation of various projects. and will be revamped according to the concept of BUD or BUSINESS – URBAN – DEVELOPMENT as a source of funding. to help and giving the people the opportunity to truly access capital sources.

Source: Thai News Agency