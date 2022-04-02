Leadership forum mediates feuding parties within Ternate Sultanate

Ternate, North Maluku North Maluku’s Ternate Police and the Regional Leadership Communication Forum (Forkopimda) have mediated a meeting between two feuding parties in the traditional Ternate Sultanate royal court.

“We and Forkopimda have mediated (a dialogue between) the two feuding parties in the internal conflict within the Ternate Sultanate. The mediation is conducted to facilitate the meeting between both parties to defuse the conflict,” Ternate Municipal Police Head Adjunct Senior Commissioner Andik Purnomo Sigit stated here on Saturday.

The mediation, organized on Friday (Apr 1) evening at the municipal police office, aims to defuse the conflict between the feuding parties and restore peace in the city, especially when Muslim residents in the city will begin performing the fasting ritual during the Ramadan period on Sunday (Apr 3), he remarked.

During the mediation, the Forkopimda, represented by Ternate Mayor Tauhid Soleman and the 1501 District Military commander, urged feuding parties to exercise restraint and refrain from committing violence that could tarnish the serenity of Ramadan, the police head remarked.

Sigit noted that the feuding parties had communicated their issues and affirmed their commitment to maintaining a conducive situation in Ternate City.

The mediation was attended by Ternate Sultan, Hidayatullah Sjah, and Sahmardan Mudaffar Sjah — younger brother of Hidayatullah Sjah — who represented the Fala Raha royal advisor, he noted.

The feud within the Ternate Sultanate occurred after the coronation of Hidayatullah Sjah as the 49th Sultan was contested by some members of the royal court who believed that his accession did not conform with the rules of the Sultanate.

Following the opposition of several royal court members against Hidayatullah Sjah’s coronation, the North Maluku Mobile Corps personnel were deployed to assist Ternate Municipal Police officers in defusing the conflict.

In one instance, the feud turned into physical violence when followers of Hidayatullah Sjah hit a member of Fala Raha, Zulkifli Marsaoly Jogugu, in front of the Ternate Sultanate Palace. Jogugu suffered injuries to his head following the attack.

Source: Antara News