Kids should not abandon their parents: Minister

Dharmasraya, West Sumatra (ANTARA) – Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini stated during the commemoration of the 27th National Elderly Day that there should be no further instances of parental abandonment by kids.”Do not abandon parents. We would not be able to walk without parents’ (guidance), that is the important thing. If you are indeed unable (to take care of them), entrust (them) to us. Seek for (assistance from the) Social Affairs Ministry’s offices. Do not abandon them, as we will take care of them as good as possible,” she noted. Rismaharini delivered the statement in Dharmasraya, West Sumatra, on Monday. The minister stated that her administration had chosen some elementary school and middle school students as ambassadors for elderly care. The minister noted that based on some findings by the ministry’s offices, including one in Padang, West Sumatra, several old people live in culverts or tunnels. Hence, she appealed to everyone to prevent recurrence of such cases. “One day, we will become old, (and) when we are old, of course, we do not want to be forgotten and abandoned. While we were pursuing education, parents have taken care of us, funded us. We want to be able to respect parents and elderly, who have given us so much,” she remarked. s part of the commemoration of National Elderly Day, the ministry disbursed a total of Rp23.89 billion (US$1.6 million) in aid. The forms of assistance granted, comprise civil rights services for elderly people, including issuance of the electronic identity card, birth certificates, family card, and marriage registration. The ministry provides the opportunity of administrative registration for elderly couples whose marriages are only recognized in Islamic law, so their marriages can be listed in the state’s records. The Social Affairs Ministry collaborates with the local religious court to host the registration from May 22 to May 25, 2023. The ministry also offers basic health checkups, such as for blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and uric acid, as well as performs cataract surgeries and blood donations. t the event, Minister Rismaharini also commended elderly and other people — individuals, family, or groups — who have contributed to the betterment of issues surrounding elderly people.

Source: Antara News Agency