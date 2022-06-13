Jokowi advises supporters against election haste

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has advised volunteers who have supported him throughout his presidency against election haste, saying he currently needs to prioritize national issues.

“We are currently working hard to address major national issues. Hence, I suggest (my supporters) not to haste (over the 2024 general elections),” the President said during a gathering of seven of his supporter associations in North Jakarta on Saturday.

He then asked his supporters to pay heed to the people’s concerns and demands.

Major decisions for the 2024 presidential and legislative elections need to be deliberated together according to the solidarity and togetherness values pledged by all, he said.

Jokowi promised that at the right moment, he will invite supporters to deliberate on major decisions for the 2024 elections, including candidate endorsements.

“Once more, if the momentum is right, I will invite (you) to deliberate. One by one, I will ask (supporters), and with our fullest energy, we will support anyone we agree to endorse in unison,” he remarked.

The President expressed his gratefulness that despite global uncertainties that have forced him to focus more on governance, he has still had the opportunity to meet his supporters.

He then lauded the spirit and solidarity among volunteers, particularly women volunteers, who have continued to support him three years into his second presidential term.

“I am glad that we can meet and gather again. This is a cure to my longing, and I am sure that I cure your longing as well through this gathering that we have planned for long,” he remarked.

He said that he initially wanted to hold a gathering with his supporters some three to five months after his victory in the 2019 presidential election, but the plan had to be pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I actually miss (my supporters) for long, I have missed (all of you) after the presidential election, but then the COVID-19 pandemic occurred,” the President said.

Source: Antara News