Indonesian Ambassador presents letter of credence to FAO DG

Indonesian Ambassador Muhammad Prakosa presented a letter of credence to Director General of FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) Qu Dongyu, in Rome, Italy.

Muhammad Prakosa, concurrently Indonesia’s Ambassador to Italy, Malta, Cyprus, San Marino, IFAD, WFP and UNIDROIT, submitted the letter on Thursday, the Indonesian Embassy in Rome said in a statement on Saturday.

On the occasion, Prakoso conveyed greetings from the Indonesian Government and people to FAO Director General Qu Dongyu, who accepted it warmly as he is also an Asian representative, the statement said.

The Indonesian ambassador expressed his commitment to improving cooperation between Indonesia and FAO, in particular to increase Indonesia’s strategic role in various FAO forums.

Indonesia will also strengthen the implementation of the memorandum of understanding between FAO and Indonesia regarding Southern and Triangular Cooperation (KSST) through the Transforming Agri-Food Systems initiative in Indonesia, he added.

In addition, Ambassador Prakosa also expressed his appreciation for FAO’s support for Indonesia’s G-20 Presidency this year.

Meanwhile, Qu Dongyu expressed his appreciation and support for stronger cooperation between FAO and Indonesia, particularly for Indonesia’s active role in various committees, forums, and dialogues within the Rome-based FAO framework.

He emphasized the importance of efforts to improve efficiency and food security for Indonesia’s 270 million people.

He also expressed his optimism in the transformation process in Indonesia, especially in the fields of green development, digital-based agriculture and a green economy.

On the occasion, the Indonesian Ambassador was flanked by Deputy Chief of Mission Lefianna Ferdinandus, Coordinator for Economic Affairs/Minister Counsellor Caka Alverdi Awal, and Multilateral function officer/First Secretary Purna Cita Nugraha .

The FAO Director General was accompanied by Director of Cabinet Godfrey Magwenzi, Chief of Protocol Paola Dini, Deputy Director of Cabinet Hua Yang, and Coordinators of the Office of Director General (ODG) Gabriella Piacentini and Xiaoruo Jiang.

Source: Antara News