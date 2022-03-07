Indonesia Reports 30,156 New COVID-19 Cases, 322 More Deaths

Indonesia yesterday confirmed 30,156 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,723,858, the country’s health ministry said.

According to the ministry, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country rose by 322 to 149,918, while 46,669 more people recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,073,522.

As the government is accelerating its national vaccination programme, to curb the spread of the virus, more than 191.83 million people have received their first dose of vaccines, while over 147.28 million have taken the second dose.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations in Jan last year, after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.26 million people in the country, the government has administered over 351.05 million doses, including the third booster jabs.

