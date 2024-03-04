Hundreds of people mobilized to search for a 72-year-old man who fled into the forest.


Phatthalung, Administrative agencies are leading forces to search for Mr. Waen, 72, who wrote a farewell letter to his wife and fled into the forest. Phatthalung rescue workers and his family have been searching for 2 days but still haven’t found him.

Most recently, Mrs. Jariya Chandam, Srinakarin District Chief Lead a team of district secretaries, soldiers, villagers, and villagers, totaling more than 100 people, to mobilize to search again. By dividing the force into 3 sets, they separated to search. It is believed that Mr. Waen may have fled and hidden on the mountain top.

Source: Thai News Agency

