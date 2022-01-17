Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno has expressed hope for the revitalization of Balinese people’s economy by pushing more sports tourism-based activities to take place in the resort island of Bali.

“We have just participated in the revival of Bali’s tourism and economy. We also contributed to the Governor’s Charity Golf Tournament, and saw the enthusiasm of creative economy players in which 70 percent of them are from outside Bali,” he said in Nusa Dua, Badung District, on Saturday.

He said the event was held as part of the government’s care for more sports-based events or sport tourism to be organized, especially in the resort island.

The Bali provincial government is also preparing for the development of a sprint rally and speed rally circuit on a 150-200 hectare land, managed by the Sangiang Regional Plantation Company in Jembrana District.

The development of sports tourism-based infrastructure facilities in Jembrana takes into account Bali’s beautiful scenery and rich, unique culture. The mix offers good potential, he said.

“Sport tourism is not only presented in Badung, but also in Jembrana, because we have initiated a circuit that will use our Special Allocation Funding (DAK). We will build it together in Jembrana District, and this will hopefully become a cue for economic revival,” Uno said.

One circuit was estimated to employ some 300 workers. The number of people that could be employed was necessary during the pandemic for the government’s efforts to revitalize the economy, and prepare for the G20 Summit, he added.

“I have also been informed that the Oceanman will be back in the title in June in Sanur. But, most interestingly I am also informed on the World Cup For Ocean Open Water Swimming at the end of the year. This is the world class (event) and it is possible to be present in Bali. So, it will be part of the economic revival for Bali along with better control of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Source: Antara News