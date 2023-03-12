Govt helps self-employed workers to have competitive edges: minister

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The government is improving the skills of self-employed workers (TKMs) to make them more resilient and competitive, enabling them to create sustainable new work opportunities, according to Manpower Minister Ida Fauziyah.”Developing a good entrepreneurship ecosystem is the responsibility of all parties, and even small contributions can have a multiplier effect for the growth of TKMs,” she remarked in a statement received on Sunday.

Speaking at the opening of the 2023 TKM Festival in Jakarta on Saturday (March 11, 2023), Fauziyah explained that the Manpower Ministry continues to hold dialogue with business players to ensure inclusive job opportunities in the formal sector.

In addition, the government provides assistance for self-employed workers, including those in micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Fauziyah emphasized that MSMEs are not only supporting actors in the national economy but also a crucial pillar for economic recovery during crises.

t the festival, themed “Independent Women for Improving Indonesian Civilization”, Fauziyah invited all stakeholders to support TKMs and encourage entrepreneurship to create productive and sustainable opportunities for the Indonesian workforce.

Deputy Minister of Manpower Afriansyah Noor stated earlier that MSMEs contribute 90 percent to business activities and more than 50 percent to job creation worldwide.

He also pushed for the implementation of business training for the community to encourage them to establish their MSMEs, anticipating mass layoffs due to the threat of global recession and inflation.

s such, the Manpower Ministry and all provincial, district, and city governments are preparing vocational training centers (BLKs) to train people to become MSME entrepreneurs.

Source: Antara News Agency