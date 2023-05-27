Extending the announcement to slow down the import of cattle, buffaloes, goats and sheep from Myanmar

Bangkok, May 27 – Director General of the Department of Livestock Development. Revealed has issued a new announcement to extend the delay of import or transit through the Kingdom of cattle, buffalo, goats, sheep or carcasses of cattle, buffalo, goat carcasses, sheep carcasses from the Republic of the Union of Myanmar for another 90 days due to the outbreak of foot and mouth disease. canker

Mr. Somchuan Veterinarian Rattana Mangkhalanon The Director-General of the Department of Livestock Development said that the Government Gazette has published an announcement of the Department of Livestock Development regarding the suspension of importation or transit through the Kingdom of cattle or buffalo carcasses from the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. According to the Department of Livestock Development’s announcement to slow down the importation or transit through the Kingdom of cattle, buffaloes, goats, sheep or carcasses of cattle, buffalo, goat carcasses, sheep carcasses from the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. It has been in effect since March 1, 2023 and will end on May 29, 2023, but there are still reports of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreaks in the Republic of the Union of Mares. come According to the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), such animal diseases can spread widely.

The major cause is from the movement of sick animals or animals that carry disease or carcasses of animals that are sick or die from the epidemic to different areas. and in order to prevent the spread of such animal diseases This will affect domestic cattle and buffalo farming. By virtue of Section 6 paragraph one and Section 33 of the Animal Epidemic Act B.E. from the Republic of the Union of Myanmar It is effective for 90 days from May 30, 2023 .- Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency