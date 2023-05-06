Dien Bien’s amazing transformation 69 years after historic victory

Sixty-nine years after its liberation day, Dien Bien has achieved unprecedented economic growth, resulting in significant enhancements to the cultural and social well-being of its residents while simultaneously bolstering national defence and security.

The victory of Dien Bien Phu on May 7, 1954, marked the end of the resistance against French colonialists, though Dien Bien was heavily devastated.

To rebuild Dien Bien, it took two years to clear the battlefields. Despite such difficulties, following the heroic tradition of Dien Bien Phu, the Party Committee, administration and people of all ethnic groups in the province have made efforts to achieve results in the period of renewal, integration, and development.

One of the most notable developments is in the economy. Over the past few years, the locality’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) has always been high, averaging 6.55% in the 1996-2000 period, 9.3% in the 2001-05 period, 11.62% in the 2006-10 period, 9.11% in the 2011-15 period, and 6.8% per year in the 2016-20 period.

The per capita GRDP in 2020 reached over 38 million VND (1,663 USD). In 2021, the province’s total GRDP reached 6.02% (higher than the country’s average growth rate). The GRDP in 2022 continues to increase by 10.19%, ranking Dien Bien second out of the 14 provinces in the northern midland and mountainous region and 14th out of the 63 provinces and cities nationwide.

As a land with significant historical and cultural values, for the past 69 years, Dien Bien has always preserved and promoted the value of the Dien Bien Phu historical site, contributing to making it an attractive tourist destination.

According to statistics, from 2016 to 2020, Dien Bien welcomed 3 million tourists, earning total revenue of 4,8 trillion VND.

On April 18, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha signed a decree approving the general planning task of Dien Bien Phu city until 2045. The city will become a national-level cultural and historical tourism city, a centre for commerce, services, resort tourism, and logistics of the region, creating momentum for the socio-economic development of Dien Bien province and the surrounding regions.

Dien Bien has become increasingly attractive to domestic and foreign investors. As of 2022, the province had 195 projects with a total registered capital of nearly 43.2 trillion VND./.

