COVID-19: First dose coverage reaches 203.2 million

The number of Indonesian citizens who have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine reached 203.2 million as of Friday, the COVID-19 Handling Task Force reported.

According to the task force data received here on Friday, the number of first dose recipients grew by 34,188 to touch 203,232,296, or 86.60 percent of the targeted population.

Meanwhile, with 30,817 citizens receiving their second shot on Friday, the number of citizens who have received the second dose or have been fully vaccinated against the virus reached 170,832,581. Thus, the coverage of second-dose vaccinations reached 72.80 percent of the target.

Then, the number of third dose or first booster recipients swelled by 138,942 to touch 60,081,964, or 25.60 percent of the target.

As for the fourth dose or second booster dose, which is currently being administered to health workers, the number of recipients increased by 1,098, taking the tally to 282,653.

As part of the efforts to boost community immunity against COVID-19, the Indonesian government launched a nationwide vaccination program on January 13, 2021, targeting as many as 234,666,020 citizens in the country.

The Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture invited citizens to actively participate in checking the spread of COVID-19 by following the health protocols and getting vaccinated against the virus.

“The community still needs to play an active role in preventing the spread of COVID-19 because the pandemic is not over. The keys are health protocols, vaccinations, and implementing a clean and healthy lifestyle,” deputy for coordination for health quality improvement and population development at the ministry, Agus Suprapto, said.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still a threat to the health sector even though its spread has been brought under control, he added.

Source: Antara News