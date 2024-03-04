Call the 1111 center to check the history of a foreigner attacking a doctor.



Complaint Receiving Center, Call the center at 1111, Government House, for background checks. The source of business and foreign housing areas harming doctors in Phuket

In the case of a Swiss citizen attacking a doctor in Phuket Province, Mr. Phattharaphong Supaksorn or Lawyer Aun Buriram filed a letter at the Government Complaint Center 1111 to the Prime Minister. Through Captain Dr. Thanakrit Jitareerat Assistant Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office (Mr. Somsak Thepsuthin, Deputy Prime Minister) asked the government to go in and make sure that The house that the foreigner who committed the crime rented And are the buildings in that same line encroaching on public space? along with examining the history of the said foreigner doing business in Thailand Funding for the elephant camp Establishment of the foundation Some information found that he is in Switzerland as a security guard. Why is it so spacious when he comes to Thailand to sip wine with officers? Are there any officials taking care of it? And is

a Thai wife a nominee? In addition, please check the areas that encroach on the beach. Other public places in the tourist province and criminalize illegal areas To return the area to the people

Mr. Kongtri Dr. Thanakrit received the matter and gave a statement along with representatives of the relevant agencies, namely the Inspector General of the Ministry of Natural Resources. and environment Representative from the International Litigation Division and the Natural Resources and Environmental Litigation Division Department of Special Investigation (DSI) which will coordinate with the Royal Forest Department, Marine Department, Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, Department of Provincial Administration and AMLO to integrate and thoroughly investigate the facts both As for holding a visa, background before entering Thailand, bringing money into the Kingdom of Thailand, operating a business that is legal or not, if it is found that the land has encroached, there will be a damage value of more than 100

million baht or more than 50 baht. Rai DSI can accept this as a special case. Initial estimates of the villas being sold are 2-3 billion baht. DSI can investigate. and coordinate with AMLO to examine the financial routes of various businesses. of this foreigner Next week, on March 12, he and representatives from 5 agencies will go to the Phuket incident area to inspect and clearly post notices on which areas are private and which are beaches for tourists and the public. Know exactly what areas you can or cannot use.

Mr. Chivapap Chewatham, Chief Inspector General of the Ministry of Wealth, said that in the case of land that a foreign house is renting, it is necessary to check whether it has the correct Nor.Sor. 3 Kor or not. The staircase has an order to demolish it. Trespassing and possession is an offense under the Forestry Act of 1991, Section 54 of the Building Control Act. If charges are filed then the DSI will be sent for investigation as a special case. As for the Marine Department, they have to check

the sea level.

For the story of the Swiss This one opened a foundation. Accepting donations for the elephant camp will coordinate the interior Check how the purpose of opening the foundation has been stated. Why are elephants being rented for business? If it is not as intended or inaccurate, it must be sent to the registrar to inspect and close the foundation according to the procedures. Including the DSI will examine the financial route. If suspicious transactions are found, send them to the AMLO office for further action according to money laundering laws.

Source: Thai News Agency