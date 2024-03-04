Bringing the relics of the Lord Buddha to be enshrined in Chiang Mai Province



Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai residents join the ceremony to invite the Buddha’s relics. and the Arahant’s relics of Phra Sariputta and Phra Moggallana from India, enshrined on the Royal Hor Kham Luang in the Royal Park Rajapruek. grandly beautiful So that Buddhists can pay homage starting tomorrow (5 Mar.)

This evening (March 4), Chiang Mai Buddhists joined together to welcome the procession inviting the Buddha’s relics. and the Arahant’s relics of Phra Sariputta and Phra Moggallana from India with an inviting procession consisting of a procession of Lanna offerings. Procession of more than 750 traditional dancers, Thai flag procession Indian flag, Dhammachakra flag, Chapphanrangsi flag Procession of honor Busabok procession enshrining the Lord Buddha’s relics and the Arahant’s relics Procession in honor of His Majesty the King And ended with a volunteer group of more than 1,000 students. The procession was 1 kilometer long, moving from the Chang Kham Gate area to Hor Kham Luang. Before inviting the relics of the

Lord Buddha and the Arahant’s relics Temporarily ascend to the mandap that is enshrined on Hor Kham Luang. So that Buddhists in the northern region can pay homage for good fortune. Between 5-8 March to honor His Majesty the King. On the occasion of the auspicious occasion of His Majesty the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary, 28 July 2024.

For entering to pay homage to the Buddha’s relics Inside Hor Kham Luang It will be open for worship from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., but during 6:00 p.m. every day it will be closed for worship. Because it is a ceremony to chant Buddhist mantras and will be allowed to pay homage after the Buddhist chanting ceremony is completed.

By going up to pay homage to the Buddha’s relics The officials will let you go up to the first platform of Hor Kham Luang to pay respects once without having to bow down. However, you can bow down on the red carpet. Hor Kham Luang consists of 3 floors: the top floor houses the relics of the Lord Buddha on the mandap. In a room that adjusts the light

and adjusts the temperature with security personnel 24 hours a day.

The 2nd floor is for monks and novices to perform ceremonies. The 3rd floor is for the general public. You can pay your respects once and then walk around once, turning to the left, a distance of approximately 300 meters, and then descending to the right. In this class, you can prostrate yourself on the red carpet that has been prepared for you. You can bring your own flowers. Or you can pick it up at the staff prepared for you. All the flowers will be kept by officials for later use when paying homage. Royal volunteers will distribute Dhamma bestowed by His Majesty the King. ‘Thammanawawang’, one copy per person, distributed every day, totaling 100,000 copies.

For those who come to pay homage to the Buddha’s relics You should study the route, parking spots, and dress code. The officials still emphasize on wearing white, cream and light tones and ask that people refrain from wearing black and immodest clothing.

Source: Thai News Agency