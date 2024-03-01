Binh Phuoc dispatches team on search for remains of Vietnamese soldiers, experts in Cambodia


Binh Phuoc: A ceremony to start the search for, collection and repatriation of remains of Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts who laid down their lives during wartime in Cambodia, in the 2023 – 2024 dry season (the second phase), was held at the Hoa Lu International Border Gate in the southern province of Binh Phuoc on March 1.

The event was organised by the provincial Steering Committee for search, collection and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains (Steering Committee 515).

Previously, during the first phase of the mission in the 2023 – 2024 dry season, Team K72 under the provincial Military Command collected and repatriated the remains of 43 volunteer soldiers and Vietnamese experts found in Kratie and Kampong Thom provinces of Cambodia. The remains were then reburied in Binh Phuoc’s martyrs’ cemetery on February 2.

In the second phase, the team will continue their mission in the mentioned-above localities.

Addressing the ceremony, Colonel Pham Nhu Quan – Political Commissar of the provinci
al Military Command and deputy head of the Standing Board of the provincial Steering Committee 515, reminded the searching team to maintain close coordination with the authorities, armed forces, and people of the host country to gather more information about fallen soldiers, and expediting the repatriation of their remains back to their homeland.

After more than two decades, Team K72 has so far collected and repatriated 2,853 sets of remains of Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts from Cambodia./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
March 2024
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright ©2024. indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.