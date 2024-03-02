Be sure before sharing: Beware of scammers sending money-sucking battery chargers claiming to be in the name of SCB. Is it true?

As has been shared, beware of scammers sending money-sucking battery chargers claiming to be in the name of SCB.

Conclusion: Should not be shared ? There is not enough evidence to judge. It can be misleading and alarming.

Sure Center before sharing Currently inquiring and waiting for a confirmation answer from SCB as to whether such equipment has been shipped to customers or not.

However, from the analysis of shared messages, in such cases it is unlikely that money will be sucked as soon as the device is plugged in. This is because money can be removed from a mobile bank account. Must go through at least a process of Press to transfer money yourself. or being tricked into installing an application to take control of the device including being tricked into entering the code and scan the face Therefore, it is unlikely that after plugging in the device it will immediately suck money.

At present, most mobile phones The system is designed to disconnect data from external devices. When plugged in to charge A m

essage box will pop up asking if you want to connect to transfer data or not. In which the user can press No and use only the transfer of electricity alone

. Pol. Maj. Gen. Niwet Apawasin, Deputy Commissioner of the Police Investigation of Technology Crimes. Royal Thai Police Office (Royal Thai Police Headquarters) provided information to the Sure Center before sharing that There has never been a report of money being stolen from a power bank charger. in any way shared

Pol. Maj. Gen. Niwet Apawasin also mentioned a case in the news that led to the perception that money was stolen because of a charging cable. But when checked and found They were tricked into installing money-sucking applications. which the culprit pretended to be a dating application before the money is transferred while the phone is charging

You can see the details in the same principle. From the case where it was shared that Scammers send charging cables to suck money.

However, the trick was to plug the mobile phone cable into the crimin

al’s device. It is another channel that criminals may use to steal information. There have been reports in the past about data theft devices that take the form of charging cables. Power banks, hard disks, USB drives, etc., but they are usually targeted at specific targets. Rather than giving away equipment This is because these modifications are often technologically complex and expensive.

However, if a confirmation response is received from SCB, the Sure Before Sharing Center will be presented further.

2 March 2024,

Sure Before Sharing Center,

Thai News Agency, MCOT,

fact checked by: Peeraphon Anutarasothi,

Editing recorded: 2 March 2024 – Added interview. Pol. Maj. Gen. Niwet Apawasin

shared message

Received a good quality battery charger envelope from SCB Bank but it hasn’t been charged yet. I was curious so I asked a relative who works at the bank. They told me not to plug it in and not do anything at all. It’s a call center that sent it to me if I plug it in to charge. As soon as the power bank t

hat was sent to me sucked the money immediately, luckily I had a relative at the bank and he told me to call and check with SCB bank. He said that nothing had been sent to the bank’s customers so I left it with him. It’s close. Come every time

Source: Thai News Agency