W Sumatra’s exports jump 87 percent to $3.06 billion in 2021

West Sumatra’s exports climbed 87.89 percent to US$3.08 billion in 2021 from US$1.63 billion a year earlier, the Statistics Indonesia (BPS) Office in West Sumatra informed.

“West Sumatra’s exports in 2021 mostly comprised animal/vegetable fats and oils valued at US$2.4 billion,” Chief of BPS Office in West Sumatra Herum Fajarwati said here on Sunday.

Rubber and rubber products emerged as the second biggest foreign exchanger earner with a value of US$188.10 million .

Meanwhile, vegetable materials contributed US$64.33 million to the total exports.

Pakistan was the biggest market for West Sumatra’s exports with a value of US$864.65 million, followed by India with US$463.38 million, the United States with US$216.65 million, and Bangladesh with US$297.31 million.

Exports to Pakistan and India represented 28.51 percent and 16.93 percent respectively of the total exports.

The province’s export of processed goods was valued at US$2.9 billion and export of farm products was valued at US$139.25 million last year.

Meanwhile, the province’s imports in 2021 were valued at US$410.12 million, up 118.38 percent compared to US$187.80 million in 2020.

The imports mainly comprised mineral fuels valued at US$305.17 million, machines valued at US$10.68 million and paper valued at US$3.76 million.

The imports were mostly came from Singapore with a value of US$218.18 million, China with a value of US$7.62 million, and Sweden with a value of US$2.46 million.

Source: Antara News