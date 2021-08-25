Herd immunity against COVID-19 can only be achieved if the effectiveness of vaccines is above 80 percent, according to University of Indonesia epidemiologist Pandu Riono.

Earlier, Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria had said that Jakarta is already in the green zone and has realized herd immunity, with active cases declining and vaccinations increasing in the capital.

However, Riono argued, the vaccination program rolled out by the government may not be helpful in attaining herd immunity, though it could be effective in reducing the death rate and the onset of severe symptoms.

“Although vaccination has reached the 100-percent target, the highest population immunity rate is only 60 percent. Meanwhile, to provide significant protection, the immunity rate must be more than 80 percent,” Riono stressed when contacted by Antara here on Tuesday.

Herd immunity in Jakarta will be difficult to achieve because the vaccines used in Indonesia generally only have an effectiveness of 55 to 60 percent, he explained.

On the other hand, the coronavirus has continued to mutate, he pointed out. The Delta variant that is claimed to be very dangerous, reduces the effectiveness of vaccines, even in vaccines that have the highest effectiveness in the world, such as Pfizer and Moderna, he claimed. “It is hard to achieve herd immunity, but still, vaccines are important because what we are focusing on is lowering mortality and the severe cases. The vaccine is able to reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 cases and death rates,” Riono said.

“To contain the pandemic, we cannot rely solely on vaccines, because there is no single vaccine in the world that is 100-percent effective in preventing COVID-19,” he added.

Therefore, the government must continue to encourage the public to reduce COVID-19 transmission by following the health protocols, identify exposed communities by carrying out the 3Ts (testing, tracing, treatment), and accelerating vaccinations, he advised.

“With these three efforts, it is expected that the pandemic can be controlled. We may not eliminate it altogether, but we can maintain (a better situation) so that (public activity restrictions/PPKM) easing can be done,” he added.

Source: Antara News