Southeast Asia’s first Holocaust museum opens in Indonesia

Regional dignitaries, foreign diplomats and members of the local Jewish community gathered in Indonesia’s Minahasa Peninsula in North Sulawesi last week to open southeast Asia’s first Holocaust memorial museum – but the site’s opening has since faced backlash from high-level religious figures. The museum, located within the Sha’ar Hashamayim Synagogue, was inaugurated by Jewish-Indonesian businessman Rabbi Yaakov Baruch, alongside German Ambassador to Indonesia Ina Lapel. “I attended the opening of the Holocaust Museum on International Holocaust Remembrance Day (27 January) in Indonesia, where…