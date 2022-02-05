Southeast Asia’s first Holocaust museum opens in Indonesia

Al-Araby

Regional dignitaries, foreign diplomats and members of the local Jewish community gathered in Indonesia’s Minahasa Peninsula in North Sulawesi last week to open southeast Asia’s first Holocaust memorial museum – but the site’s opening has since faced backlash from high-level religious figures. The museum, located within the Sha’ar Hashamayim Synagogue, was inaugurated by Jewish-Indonesian businessman Rabbi Yaakov Baruch, alongside German Ambassador to Indonesia Ina Lapel. “I attended the opening of the Holocaust Museum on International Holocaust Remembrance Day (27 January) in Indonesia, where…

