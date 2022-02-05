Carts before horses

Published by

Philippine Star

Atty. Rowena V. Guanzon of the U.P. College of Law and Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government served as municipal mayor, UP law professor, a Commissioner at the Commission on Audit before being appointed to the Commission on Elections. When her former chair Andres D. Bautista resigned, Comm. Guanzon inherited the mantle of Commissioner with the most outstanding qualification, going by educational attainment and public service experience. Hands down, Comm. Guanzon’s record at the Comelec has been outstanding. She was breathtakingly independent. Ask Ronald Cardema of Duterte Youth and even chair…

Read More