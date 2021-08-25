The Sleman district government in Yogyakarta will attempt to open malls after securing a permit from the central government along with the extension of Community Activities Restriction (PPKM) level 4 until August 30, 2021.

“The extension of PPKM level 4 in Sleman until August 30 brings good news, one of them being the trial permit to open shopping centers and malls,” Head of Sleman District Kustini Sri Purnomo noted on Tuesday.

Purnomo later remarked that Sleman had obtained a trial permit for opening a mall and shopping center during the extension of PPKM level 4 from August 24 to 30. This is stipulated in the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Instruction No. 35 of 2021 on PPKM Levels 4, 3, 2 in the Java-Bali region.

“Today, malls and shopping centers in Sleman have started to open, although they are still in the trial phase,” she remarked.

Several malls included in the trial opening started today are Plaza Ambarukmo, Jogja City Mall, Hartono Mall, Sleman City Hall, and Transmart.

Sleman’s Trade and Industry Office had monitored the readiness regarding the trial opening of malls and shopping centers to ensure adherence to health protocols at those locations.

“The most important aspect is to maintain distance and capacity. Alhamdulillah (thank God), they are all ready,” she affirmed.

The COVID-19 Task Force from Sleman District, Yogyakarta Province, also monitored the first day of the trial opening in several malls and shopping centers. This step is being taken to ensure that health protocols were implemented properly in order to support economic recovery.

“Today, the COVID-19 Task Force will monitor visitors and general progress at several malls. If they found a violation, then the perpetrator will receive a warning,” she emphasized.

Purnomo remarked that the trial opening of malls had been conducted after considering several factors, including mall employee vaccinations having reached 99 percent.

Moreover, every mall and shopping center is required to have in place temperature check devices, hand washing facilities, hand sanitizers at every entrance, and provisions for social distancing at every outlet and tenant.

Only visitors in the age bracket of 12 to 70 years are allowed to enter the building by using their PeduliLindungi application.

“We are optimistic that this relaxation would not increase the number of COVID-19 cases in Sleman. Laid-off employees can return to work and MSMEs can market their products again,” Purnomo noted.

Source: Antara News