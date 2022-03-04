Separatists in Indonesia’s Papua kill 8 workers at telecom tower

Published by

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Separatists in Indonesia’s easternmost region of Papua have killed eight technicians working on fixing a telecommunications tower in a mountainous area, security officials and a spokesman for a rebel group said. The attack is one of the most deadly in recent years in Papua, a resource-rich area that has seen a simmering separatist conflict since being incorporated into Indonesia in 1969. Aqsha Erlangga, a military spokesman in Papua, said in a statement that armed groups had gunned down the eight people at the tower in the Puncak district and that one worker, who he said co…

