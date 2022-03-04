Separatists in Indonesia’s Papua kill 8 workers at telecom tower

Miscellaneous
0
Published by
Reuters

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Separatists in Indonesia’s easternmost region of Papua have killed eight technicians working on fixing a telecommunications tower in a mountainous area, security officials and a spokesman for a rebel group said. The attack is one of the most deadly in recent years in Papua, a resource-rich area that has seen a simmering separatist conflict since being incorporated into Indonesia in 1969. Aqsha Erlangga, a military spokesman in Papua, said in a statement that armed groups had gunned down the eight people at the tower in the Puncak district and that one worker, who he said co…

Read More

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Jakarta governor greets Obama

admin

Seven flights in Semarang Airport delayed due to flood

admin

At least 19 die in blaze, brawl at karaoke bar in Indonesia’s Papua