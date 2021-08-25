President Joko Widodo will monitor a COVID-19 vaccination program organized for students of the 22 State Middle School on Pahlawan Street, Samarinda, East Kalimantan on Tuesday (August 24, 2021).

“After we held a meeting with a number of parties, it was finally agreed that the appropriate location for the President to visit for the COVID-19 vaccination (observation) was the 22 State Middle School,” head of Samarinda Education Office, Asli Nuryadin, said in Samarinda on Monday.

The middle school has 1,185 students, most of whom belong to the 13-15 age group, and a few students who are less than 13 years old, he informed. The vaccination program will cover students in the 13-15 age bracket.

“So, we are targeting around one thousand students in this (mass vaccination program) who will be vaccinated against COVID-19. But, when the President visits, there will be only 50 student representatives who will be vaccinated,” Nuryadin said.

The remaining 950 students would be vaccinated before and after the President’s visit, he informed. Such a measure has been planned in view of the health protocols, and is mainly aimed at avoiding crowds, as stipulated by the vaccination program’s committee, he said. According to Nuryadin, the 22 State Middle School was chosen for the President’s visit because the school has a spacious yard, is located just beside a highway, and is on the same route as East Kalimantan Governor’s Office, which is one of the locations the President will visit while in Samarinda.

During his one-day trip to East Kalimantan province, the President will visit several locations in Balikpapan City.

The President will review the vaccination program at the Balikpapan Sport and Convention Center, virtually issue directions at the Balikpapan City Hall Office Hall to the East Kalimantan Governor, the regional military commander, regional police chief, heads of districts, and mayors from the province.

The President will also inaugurate the Balikpapan-Samarinda toll road sections 1 and 5. During the inauguration ceremony that is scheduled to take place at the Manggar toll gate, he will inspect the display panel, sign upon the inscription, and conduct toll road trials. (

Source: Antara News