Personnel from Papua police’s community development task force are assisting 11 construction workers of PT Indo Mulia Baru to heal their trauma following the deaths of their two workmates in a terrorist attack on Sunday.

Papua Police spokesperson Sen. Coms. Ahmad Kamal noted here on Wednesday that the trauma-healing therapy, led by First Inspector Joni Linggi, aimed at helping the 11 survivors overcome their traumas.

The two deceased construction workers, identified as Rionaldo Ratu Roma and Dedi Imam Pamungkas, died in an attack by members of an armed separatist terrorist group operating in the area on Sunday (August 22).

The notorious armed Papuan terrorists launched the deadly attack on PT Indo Mulia Baru’s construction workers engaged in erecting a bridge on Brazza River in Yahukimo District.

The attackers not only killed Roma and Pamungkas but they also set ablaze their bodies and their pickup truck. However, the personnel managed to retrieve their bodies that were then respectively buried in Timika, Papua, and in Surabaya, East Java.

Meanwhile, Head of the Papua Police Criminal Investigation Department Sen. Coms. Faisal Rahmadani disclosed that the armed attackers belonged to the Tenius Gwijangge-led terrorist group. In his earlier press statement, Rahmadani noted that this Tenius Gwijangge-led terrorist group might have used six firearms, including two 5.56-millimeter caliber SS1-V1 rifles.

The two assault rifles that were equipped with Trijicon, or optical sighting devices, may belong to the 423 Infantry Battalion (Airborne) of the Army’s Strategic Reserves Command (Kostrad), he stated.

“Due to the ‘Trijicon’, the shooters could maintain their precision,” he affirmed, adding that the four other firearms used by the Tenius Gwijangge-led group could not yet be identified.

Members of the terrorist group also attacked several personnel from the Indonesian Police’s Mobile Brigade (Brimob) unit when they went to the site of the shooting to evacuate the deceased workers, Rahmadani revealed. He noted that four Brimob personnel sustained minor injuries while adding that several construction workers were evacuated to Dekai, the capital of Yahukimo District, for safety reasons.

Papua has been reeling from armed violence over the past few years. In April this year, two teachers were killed by armed Papuan terrorists.

The first killing occurred on April 8, 2021, when several armed attackers opened fire at a kiosk in Julukoma Village, Beoga Sub-district, Puncak District.

The shooting resulted in the death of a Beoga public elementary school teacher, Oktovianus Rayo. After killing Rayo, the armed attackers torched three classrooms at the Beoga public senior high school.

On April 9, 2021, separatist terrorists reportedly shot another teacher, Yonatan Randen, on the chest.

Several villagers attempted to save the junior high school teacher and rushed him to the Beoga public health center, but he succumbed to his injuries.

On April 11, 2021, armed terrorists reportedly torched nine classrooms at the Beoga public junior high school.

Source: Antara News