Police mull combining e-ticketing, manual ticketing

The Traffic Corps of the National Police is considering combining Electronic Traffic Law Enforcement (ETLE) e-ticketing and manual ticketing to reinforce public compliance with traffic regulations.

“We observe the community from the traffic awareness side, (to find) whether (we should) still apply e-ticketing or combine it with manual ticketing,” Chief of the National Police Traffic Corps Inspector General Firman Shantyabudi said here on Tuesday.

At a press conference on the evaluation of Operation Lilin 2022, which was carried out for 11 days (December 22, 2022, to January 3, 2023), the Traffic Corps reported an increase of 37 percent in direct ticketing and 34 percent in warnings issued to traffic offenders.

The increase in traffic violations has prompted the Traffic Corps to step up efforts to increase public awareness about traffic regulations as that has implications on the potential for traffic accidents.

Another significant increase was recorded in the number of traffic accidents, which rose by 11 percent compared to the 2019 year-end holidays, Shantyabudi informed.

The most common accidents were single accidents involving either front-front or front-rear collisions.

There are two possible causes of front-rear accidents, such as losing focus while driving and not keeping enough distance. This has become the subject of evaluation for the Traffic Corps and related stakeholders, Shantyabudi said.

During the evaluation, there were no accidents recorded on toll roads, but quite a number of accidents were seen on arterial roads, with the victims or perpetrators of accidents coming from the general public, such as housewives, unemployed people, and farmers.

Since there are still many traffic accidents that begin with violations, the Traffic Corps is considering re-implementing manual ticketing along with electronic ticketing, Shantyabudi said.

He emphasized that this consideration was carried out because of the low awareness among the public on being orderly and following the traffic rules.

In some cases, to avoid e-ticketing, people intentionally remove their vehicle’s number plate or replace it with a plate that is not up to standard.

Source: Antara News