Number of COVID-19 patients at Wisma Atlet hospital declines by 74

The number of inpatients at Wisma Atlet COVID-19 Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Jakarta, declined by 74 on Sunday compared to the previous day, Head of information for Joint Regional Defense Command I Marine Colonel Aris Mudian informed.

“The number of COVID-19 inpatients at towers 4, 5, 6, and 7 is 5,934. Meanwhile, on the previous day the number was 6,008. The number of inpatients declined by 74,” he informed while providing an update for the situation at Wisma Atlet COVID-19 Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, here on Sunday.

During the March 23, 2020 – February 6, 2022 period, the emergency hospital had registered a total of 144,836 inpatients.

Having a total of 8,173 beds, the hospital’s bed occupancy rate (BOR) currently remains over 60 percent.

Thus, the hospital’s BOR is still above the safe limit set by WHO, which is 60 percent occupancy.

He also provided an update on Galang Island’s Special Hospital for Infection (RSKI), Batam, Riau Islands.

According to him, the hospital is currently treating as many as 183 COVID-19 patients.

“There are 183 inpatients, comprising 111 men and 72 women,” Mudian said.

He added that the hospital recorded 26 new patients in the 24 hours ended Sunday.

During the April 12, 2020 – February 6, 2022 period, Galang Island’s Special Hospital for Infection had treated a total of 18,567 patients.

The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Indonesia in March 2020. According to data provided by the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, as of February 4, 2022, the country had recorded a total of 4,446,694 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,161,987 recoveries, and 144,453 deaths.

Source: Antara News