Ngurah Rai Immigration Office thanks Biden for appreciation letter

Badung, Bali (ANTARA) – The Ngurah Rai International Airport Immigration Office has expressed gratitude to United States President Joe Biden for his letter appreciating its work and performance during the G20 Summit in November 2022.

In the letter, published by the office on Wednesday, Biden addressed Ngurah Rai Immigration Office Head Sugito and thanked him for his support during his visit to Bali for the G20 Summit.

“Dear Mr. Sugito, Thank you for your support during my recent trip to Indonesia,” Biden wrote in his letter to Sugito, which was received on Tuesday (February 7, 2023).

The US President said that officers from the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office played their part in the success of the G20 Summit in Bali, which was organized under Indonesia’s G20 Presidency in 2022.

“These successes are due in large part to your work. I know much behind-the-scenes planning and preparation goes into these events,” he added.

Biden also said that the Immigration Office’s performance did not solely benefit him, but also everyone in the world, especially those who attended the G20 Summit.

“Please know that you’ve helped contribute to the well-being of people around the world,” Biden stated.

In his letter, the US President also highlighted his country’s commitment to maintaining peace and prosperity amid historical challenges, as well as support for Indonesia in the form of investments in clean energy transition and critical infrastructure nationwide.

In response to Biden’s letter, Sugito said that it is proof of the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office’s hard work to support the G20 Summit.

“This appreciation is the proof of the hard work of officers to support Indonesia’s G20 Presidency, either those who work in the Ngurah Rai International Airport’s immigration checkpoint or those working behind the desk,” he added.

He said that the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office is proud of the US President’s appreciation of their work.

“We must be proud because our work has been commended. Let us use this appreciation as a motivation to continue improving our performance,” the immigration office head remarked.

Source: Antara News