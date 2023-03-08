Minister departs for London to boost Indonesia’s trade, coffee exports

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan departed for London to improve Indonesia’s trade and coffee export cooperation with the United Kingdom during a visit on March 7-9, 2023.ccording to a statement on Thursday, the minister’s main agenda is to conduct a bilateral meeting with some British trade official and local businessmen.

Next on the agenda will be the signing of the International Coffee Agreement (ICA) as well as a key speech delivery in a forum of the UK-ASEAN Business Council.

Indonesia welcomes the 2022 ICA signing plan to continue cooperation with ICO to handle various challenges for the future of Indonesian coffee in the international market and improve coffee farmers’ prosperity, Hasan noted.

During the visit, the minister is accompanied by International Trade Negotiation Director General Djatmiko Bris Witjaksono and Trade Minister’s International Trade Negotiation Special Staff Bara Hasibuan.

Hasan believes that this visit is an opportunity to strengthen cooperation that has been established between Indonesia and the UK.

He expects that this series of meetings can bring real results for the development of Indonesian trade and investment.

“The ICA signing also serves as a foundation for cooperation strengthening to revitalize Indonesia’s coffee sector,” he remarked.

In 2022, the total trade between Indonesia and the UK was recorded at US$2.7 billion, a 5.30-percent increase compared to the previous year.

During the same year, Indonesia’s exports to England reached US$1.7 billion, while Indonesia’s imports from the UK were pegged at US$1.0 billion.

Source: Antara News Agency