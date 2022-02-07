Minister asks older adults to stay home amid Omicron threat

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has asked older adults aged 60 years above and older adults with comorbidities to stay put at home for two weeks to one month ahead.

He deemed that preventive measure is necessary amid the increasing transmission of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

“I recommend for two weeks to one month ahead, for people I have mentioned earlier, those aged 60 years and above, to stay at home,” he said at a virtual event held to celebrate the 96th anniversary of the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) on Saturday.

Pandjaitan, who also serves as the Deputy Chair of the COVID-19 Handling and National Economic Recovery Committee (KPC PEN), said that the number of COVID-19 cases increased.

However, he asked the public to not panic because government data showed that the treatment duration of patients who contracted the new variant was relatively short.

“For those aged 60 years and above, have not been vaccinated and have comorbidities, I advise you to not leave the house,” he said.

According to him, patients who died of COVID-19 are commonly those who have not been fully vaccinated, aged 60 years and above and have comorbidities.

To this end, the minister advised everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

He also reminded the community to not underestimate the Omicron variant even though the symptoms are mild and the treatment duration is short.

“However, do not underestimate the Omicron variant because this virus can also damage your body,” he said.

The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Indonesia in March 2020. According to data provided by the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, as of February 4, 2022, the country had recorded a total of 4,446,694 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,161,987 recoveries, and 144,453 deaths.

Source: Antara News