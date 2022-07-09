Jakarta reroutes traffic at JIS for Eid al-Adha prayer

The Jakarta provincial government has rerouted traffic and arranged public transportation to and from Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) for the Eid al-Adha 1443 Hijri prayer on Sunday (July 10, 2022).

Head of the Jakarta Transportation Office, Syafrin Liputo, said that his office will implement traffic restrictions on routes going to JIS from 4.30 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time.

“Vehicles that will (be allowed to) pass are (only) public transportation, (then, people who join the) Eid prayer, and residents living around JIS,” he informed here on Saturday.

Road closure will be carried out at three locations:

a. The railway crossing intersection on Sunter Permai Raya and RE Martadinata streets,

b. The intersection of Sunter Permai Raya and Bisma Raya streets,

c. The intersection of Danau Sunter Barat and Danau Sunter Utara streets.

The Jakarta provincial government has also prepared arrival and return routes from JIS and regulated the entry and exit vehicles, as well as designated a public transportation drop-off area.

“People do not need to worry and be confused. We have prepared officers to arrange parking and drop-offs, both inside and outside the stadium,” Liputo said.

It is hoped that people will adjust their travel time so that they can arrive at the venue on time, he added.

“The same condition also applies after the event is over, when returning to the parking locations,” he said.

Furthermore, Liputo informed that since the parking locations have limited capacity, his office has appealed to people planning to offer Eid al-Adha prayer at JIS to use public transportation.

To transport people joining the Eid prayer, the city’s bus rapid transit TransJakarta will operate regular services to JIS from 5 a.m.:

1. TransJakarta JIS 014 (Senen-JIS)

2. TransJakarta JIS 003 (Harmoni-JIS)

3. Non BRT 10K (Tanjung Priok-Senen via BMW Park)

4. JAK 77 (Tanjung Priok-Jembatan Hitam).

Source: Antara News