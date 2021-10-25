The Jakarta Youth and Sports Office allowed sports activities to resume at sports centres with a 50 percent capacity limit as the province’s public activities restriction (PPKM) status has improved to level 2.

“As the province’s PPKM status improved to level 2, activities at sports centres in Jakarta could resume, based on the Jakarta Youth and Sports Office Decree No 101 of 2021,” the office confirmed in its official Instagram page disporadkijkt on Sunday.

Indoor and outdoor sports centres in Jakarta were allowed to reopen with capacity limit restrictions and health protocol enforcement applied, the office stated.

“During the PPKM level 2 period, residents could participate in sports activities in indoor and outdoor sports centres reopened with 50 per cent capacity limit, provided that they observe health protocol and present their vaccine certificate prior to entry,” it affirmed.

With the resumption of sports activities, the sports centres could again host training sessions for national and regional teams, especially for athletes participating in the XVI National Paralympics Week to be held in Papua next November.

The authority also allowed sports competitions to take place at the sports centre, yet the organiser should apply for permits from the central government, the police, and the local COVID-19 task force.

Despite the sports centres reopening, the Youth and Sports Office informed event organisers who seek to utilise the sports centre for cultural events or other purposes must refer to the regional tourism office regulation as the decree regulating sports centres reopening does not regulate events outside sports.

One of the reopened sports centres at Cempaka Putih, Central Jakarta, had hosted a student-level basketball final match on Saturday (Oct 23). The final match was attended by the Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali, Jakarta’s Youth and Sports Office Head Achmad Firdaus, and Central Jakarta Deputy Mayor Irwandi to support the competing teams and observe health protocol implementation at the sports centre.

Source: Antara News