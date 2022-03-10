Published by

TDPel Media

Indonesia’s Merapi unleashes hot ash, hundreds evacuate JAKARTA, 10th March, 2022 – At least 253 residents living on the slopes have been evacuated after Mount Merapi released hot clouds that flew two km southeast on Wednesday evening, Indonesian news agency (ANTARA) quoted the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) as saying. “Due to the hot clouds and volcanic ash rain, as many as 253 residents temporarily evacuated to a safer place,” BNPB’s Acting Head of Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center, Abdul Muhari, said on Thursday. Meanwhile, both Klaten Regional Disaster Mitigat…

