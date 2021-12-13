Jakarta Indonesia added 192 positive COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours ended Friday afternoon, with 311 patients recovering from the infection, according to the COVID-19 Response Task Force.

Meanwhile, 5 patients succumbed to the virus, taking the total death toll to 143,923 since the country reported the first confirmed case in March 2020.

According to the task force, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 4,258,752 and the number of recoveries reached 4,109,675 as of Friday.

The number of active cases or patients undergoing treatment or conducting self-isolation fell by 124 to 5,154, it informed.

Source: Antara News