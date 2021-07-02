IHSG opens with positive momentum before emergency PPKM enforcement

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Indonesia Composite Stock Exchange (IHSG) at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (BEI) on Friday morning strengthened prior to the emergency public activity restrictions (PPKM) being enforced by the government from July 3, 2021.

The IHSG opened 14.12 points, or 0.24 percent higher, to 6,020.07. Meanwhile, the group of 45 leading stocks, or the LQ45 index, climbed 4.01 points, or 0.47 percent, to 851.14.

“Ahead of the emergency PPKM enforcement, we projected the IHSG to show mixed movement during today’s trade,” the Samuel Security research team wrote here on Friday.

The government has decided to enforce emergency PPKM on July 3-20, 2021, in Java and Bali.

Worship houses, public facilities, and shopping centers will be temporarily closed. Operational hours and the capacity of shops or markets that sell items of daily need are limited. In addition, restaurants are not allowed to offer dine-in services. As many as 24,836 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Indonesia on Thursday (July 1), a record tally during the pandemic. As of Friday, Indonesia registered a total of 2.2 million COVID-19 cases.

In terms of vaccination, as of Thursday (July 1), the first doses of vaccine were administered to 30.18 million people, or 16.6 percent of the target set at as many as 181.5 million people. Meanwhile, the second doses were given to 13.6 million people.

On the external front, the US stock exchange closed positive last night. Based on its data, unemployment claims fell to 364 thousand during early last week or fewer as compared to 415 thousand claims during the corresponding week that recorded the fewest number during the pandemic. Moreover, according to ISM Manufacturing data, the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 60.6 by June, from 61.2 during the corresponding month.

The US’ non-agricultural employment data on June, trade balance on May, and unemployment level on June, will be released tonight, it stated.

In the Asian regional markets on Friday, the Nikkei Index soared 105.66 points, or 0.37 percent, to 28,812.7; Hang Seng Index plunged 330.25 points, or 1.15 percent, to 28,497.7; while the Straits Times Index rose 11.9 points, or 0.38 percent, to 3,136.09.

